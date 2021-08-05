Lexington 6-year-old blinded in shooting shows resilience, strength

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington 6-year-old Malakai Roberts was left blind eight months ago when someone shot into his home and a bullet hit his head.

The last time LEX18 visited Kai, his mother, Cacy Roberts, was by his side every step of the way guiding him and helping him navigate around their apartment.

Now, he is riding bikes and scooters in his neighborhood, with Roberts' supervision. He also recently attended a camp for those who are blind, where he did activities from horseback riding to rock climbing.

Malakai bike riding

"He has a really good outlook on everything," Roberts said. "He doesn't spend any time complaining or thinking he can't do something. He's right on it and he makes the best out of it. He really does."

Witnessing his resilience, Roberts has no doubt he'll make it through his next hurdle coming up Friday. That's when he is his right eye removed and replaced with a prosthetic.

Roberts said she hopes one day he can get a transplant for the left eye. It's a procedure that isn't medically possible yet and is only available to his left eye because the optic nerve is still attached. It is not attached to the right eye.

"Having them done is going to cosmetically make him look more normal," she said. "It's going to help with the way his facial bones grow and everything."

As for those responsible for hurting him, Roberts asked Kai what he wanted.

"I asked him what do you think that their punishment should be and he said I think that they should go to jail but not forever," she said. "In talking about asking for forgiveness, he already forgives them. A 6-year-old has more character and compassion and understanding than a lot of adults do."

Anyone who wants to donate to Kai to help him pay for surgery and his future needs can do so here.

The public is also invited to his Back to School Party.