62-year-old dead following house fire in Morehead, KSP investigating

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a house fire in Morehead that left one man dead early Friday morning.

According to KSP, when arriving on the scene, Morehead firefighters reported that they located a body inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

The Rowan County coroner identified the victim as 62-year-old Stanley R. Erwin.

According to the coroner, Erwin's wife and another family were able to escape with no injuries.

KSP reports that the cause of the fire is unknown, but it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP at 606-784-4127.