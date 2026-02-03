62-year-old killed in Harlan County house fire, KSP report

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a 62-year-old woman was killed in a Harlan County house fire on Monday night.

According to KSP, they received a call regarding a fire at a home on Shell Hollow Road on Monday around 9:22 p.m.

KSP says that after the fire was extinguished, a woman was located near the front entrance of the home, and identified by the Harlan County coroner as 62-year-old Judy Holden, who died from fatal injuries sustained from the fire.

According to KSP, the fire remains under investigation, and at this time, no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy has been scheduled and more information will be released as it becomes available, according to KSP.