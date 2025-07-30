64-year-old killed in lawn mower accident in Knott County, KSP investigating

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a 64-year-old man was killed in a lawn mower accident on Tuesday afternoon on KY Highway 7 South in Knott County.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation indicates that Thomas J. Johnson lost control of his lawn mower, causing it to go over an embankment and trapping him underneath.

KSP reports that Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knott County Coroner's Office.

According to KSP, toxicology results are pending, and the incident remains under investigation.