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64-year-old man killed after being ejected from electric bicycle in Rowan County, coroner reports

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ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Rowan County Coroner's Office reports that a 64-year-old man was killed after being ejected from an electric bicycle on Tuesday evening.

According to the coroner's office, around 7:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Morehead 911 received a call from a person who discovered a bicycle accident near the 3100 block of McBrayer Road.

The coroner's office says they were requested on scene, where the man from Clearfield was pronounced dead by Coroner John Northcutt.

According to the coroner's office, an investigation shows that the man had apparently lost control of the electric bicycle he was operating, resulting in him being ejected from it.

The coroner's office says they continue to investigate the accident alongside the Rowan County Sheriff's Department.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, according to the coroner's office.

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