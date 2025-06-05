Watch Now
News

Actions

64-year-old man killed in collision on Black Creek Road in Clay City

Police lights
LEX 18
Police lights
Posted

CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that a 64-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision Thursday on Black Creek Road in Clay City.

According to KSP, an investigation reveals that Edwin A. Caraballo Burgos was driving southbound on Black Creek Road when he dropped off the side of the roadway, causing him to lose control. In an attempt to regain control of the vehicle, KSP says that it appears he overcorrected, causing it to overturn.

KSP says that Burgos suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

The collision remains under investigation by KSP.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18