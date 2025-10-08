68-year-old killed in crash on KY 519 in Rowan County, KSP investigating

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened on KY 519 in Rowan County just before noon on Tuesday.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation indicates that 68-year-old Donnie Smith was driving a Buck Rainier southbound on KY 519 when he crossed the center line, hitting several construction barrels before colliding head-on with a parked construction truck.

KSP says that Smith was taken to St. Claire Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by the Rowan County coroner.

According to KSP, the person in the parked construction truck was not injured, and the crash remains under investigation.