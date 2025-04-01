Watch Now
7 people displaced after fire at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department reports that seven people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

According to officials, they responded to 175 North Mount Tabor Road around 7:47 a.m. and found smoke showing from the second floor of an apartment building.

Officials say that the fire was confined to the apartment of origin and was extinguished.

No injuries were reported, and investigators remain on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire, according to officials.

