7 people shot near Lexington Legends stadium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people are taken to the hospital early Saturday morning.

A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the stadium where the Lexington Legends play.

According to police, seven people were found with gunshot wounds at the scene.

All of them were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is encouraged to contact Lexington Police.