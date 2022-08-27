Watch Now
7 people shot near Lexington Legends stadium

Legends Field Shooting
Police on scene investigating after seven people are found shot near Wild Health Field.
Posted at 5:41 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 05:41:06-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18)  — Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people are taken to the hospital early Saturday morning.

A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the stadium where the Lexington Legends play.

According to police, seven people were found with gunshot wounds at the scene.

All of them were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is encouraged to contact Lexington Police.

