7 ways people of all ages can celebrate Halloween 2021 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're still figuring out your Halloween plans, the City of Lexington has some ways to get into the spooky spirit.

The city is planning several events for people of all ages to celebrate Halloween, including the city's annual Halloween Parade and "Thriller" reenactment.

The following events are expected to take place this Halloween season:

1) Freaky Friday Flicks (Nightmare Before Christmas): Oct. 22, Masterson Station Park



Rescheduled showing of "Gremlins:" Nov. 5, Moondance Amphitheater

2) Halloween Printmaking Workshop: Oct. 23, Artworks at the Carver School

3) Jack-o-lantern Trail Pumpkin Drop-Off: Oct. 23-26, McConnell Springs Park

4) Thriller & Halloween Parade and Festival: Oct. 24, Downtown

5) Jack-o-lantern Trail: Oct. 27-30, McConnell Springs Park

6) Trick-or-Treat: 6–8 p.m., Oct. 31

7) Dia de los Muertos: Nov. 1, Valley Park

To view a full event schedule and find out more information about upcoming events, visit lexingtonky.gov/calendar.