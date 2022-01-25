70-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle collision on Rose and Maxwell

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 70-year-old woman has died after she was a passenger involved in a two-vehicle collision.

Police say they were called to Rose Street and East Maxwell shortly after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. When they got to the scene, they notified Kentucky Utilities because of a utility pole that was hit. A short time later, there was a call for Collision Reconstruction Unit.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office says 70-year-old Genevieve Amis was transported to the UK Medical Center ER where she later died from her injuries.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating the collision.