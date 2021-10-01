Watch
73-year-old Lexington man's body pulled from the water in southern Kentucky

Posted at 10:03 AM, Oct 01, 2021
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man's body was found in Wayne County waters.

The Wayne County Coroner's Office says they were called at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday to Beaver Creek Resort. Authorities spent the night searching for a 73-year-old man from Lexington.

The man's vehicle was located at Beaver Creek Resort, and his boat had been located on the water in the Beaver Creek area. After his boat was found with no one on board, the Rescue Squad sent down divers into the water and he was located close to the boat and in the water.

The man's name will be released pending notification of next of kin and further investigation. An autopsy is scheduled in Louisville.

