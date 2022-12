PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 75-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday evening on south U.S. 27 near the Reno's Roadhouse in Pulaski County.

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk identified George Lucas, of Burnside, as the victim.

Officials say Lucas was assisting a stranded motorist in pushing their vehicle when he was struck.

Burnside Police Department is investigating, at this time no charges are expected to be filed.