PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has died in a fire in Pulaski County.

The Pulaski County coroner says the fire happened Thursday morning at a home on Antioch Church Road in Burnside. He says 76-year-old Jewell Lester was killed.

The coroner said they don't know at this point what caused the fire.

We have a crew heading to the scene, and we're working to learn more information.