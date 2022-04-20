8-year-old boy dead after vehicle collision on Parkers Mill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 8-year-old boy died following a single-vehicle collision that occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on Parkers Mill Road near Dedman Lane.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Ritter Erwin Polston. He was pronounced dead at UK Medical Center due to traumatic injuries of the torso and head.

Polston was a passenger in the car along with two other occupants who were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is currently under investigation by LPD.