8-year-old Corbin boy dies in tragic accident while playing basketball at home

The Hill Family
Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 21, 2023
CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 8-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained from playing basketball while at home.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office says Eli Hill was at his home in Corbin Monday when he got on a chair/stool to stand on so he could dunk the ball.

According to the coroner, when he was doing that, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him, resulting in blunt trauma to his chest.

The Hill Family
The Hill Family
The Hill Family
The Hill Family
The Hill Family
The Hill Family

The boy was taken to UK Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

