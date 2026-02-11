80-year-old killed in 3-vehicle collision on Danville Road in Boyle County

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that an 80-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon on Danville Road in Boyle County.

According to KSP, an investigation indicates that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Danville Road, as well as a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, when the Tahoe slowed to make a left turn onto Goggin Lane.

As a result, KSP says the Silverado crossed the center line in an attempt to pass the Tahoe, striking the rear of the vehicle before colliding with a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 80-year-old Larry Myers, who was traveling west on Danville Road.

KSP says that Myers sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Boyle County coroner. The other two drivers were taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to KSP, the collision remains under investigation.