LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating a car crash that killed a Lexington man Friday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Greenwich Pike in Lexington.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, 80-year-old Robert Walker was killed in a single car crash which is now being investigated as an accident.

Details on what caused the crash are not known at this time.

LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.