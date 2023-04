SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials are investigating a deadly collision between a truck and a train in Pulaski County.

Police say the incident occurred at Ware Road and North Highway 1247 in the Science Hill area. A Norfolk Southern train collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck was identified as 82-year-old George Moore of Science Hill. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.