Woman found dead after early morning Rowan County fire

Courtesy: Rowan County Coroner's Office
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jul 04, 2022
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 64-year-old woman was found dead following an early fire Monday morning at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60.

Crews received multiple calls around midnight about a mobile home engulfed with fire.

Firefighters were on scene within five minutes and found a female in the living room area.

She was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m. Monday by Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.

Her body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The cause and origin of fire are under investigation but foul play is suspected at this time.

