87-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 87-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday around 7:05 p.m. in Powell County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP reports that through an investigation, it appears that 87-year-old Lorena Ruth Fugate was in the roadway when she was hit by a Toyota Tacoma, which was operated by 27-year-old Christopher Spencer.

According to KSP, Fugate sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Powell County Coroner Megan Davis.

The collision remains under investigation by KSP in Morehead.