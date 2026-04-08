93-year-old killed in crash on Main Street in Lexington late Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 93-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision late Tuesday night at the intersection of Main Street and Jefferson Street in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers responded to the crash just after 9 p.m.and learned that one vehicle had struck another vehicle making a turn.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified the 93-year-old passenger of one of the vehicles as Juanita Puckett of Lexington, who died from "blunt force injuries" sustained in the crash.

According to the coroner's office, Puckett was pronounced dead at UK Medical Center.

Police say that an occupant of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lexington police are investigating the crash.