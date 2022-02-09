'A big loss': Trophies stolen from decorated horse trainer's home

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The lead horse trainer at Keeneland said 12 trophies were stolen from his house in Versailles Tuesday morning.

"Those are my most precious gifts other than my kids," Wesley Ward said.

An officer with the Versailles Police Department confirmed an investigation had been opened into the allegations.

Ward said the trophies, which are gold and silver, may be worth up to $100,000. He said the price pales in comparison to the sentimental value.

Ward recalled one race at Royal Ascot in England, where Queen Elizabeth II presented him with a trophy.

"Being a country boy and being able to meet the Queen of England," Ward said. "It was certainly a memory that not only I but [my kids will] never forget. It's just a big loss today."

Ward said that trophy and the others he won at Royal Ascot were all stolen.

A Nest camera set up inside Ward's home captured one image of the person believed to be responsible for the thefts. The camera did not capture the person's face.

Ward floated the possibility that the person was casing his house.

"They knew they had a certain amount of time where they could go in and come out," he said.

Ward is holding onto hope that the trophies will be returned. They bring back great memories and he wants to pass them down to his kids.

"[My oldest son] has been going to Royal Ascot with me since he's 10 years old," Ward said. "So it's a big loss for him as well."