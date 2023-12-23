'A Christmas Miracle' Water restored to Williamsburg customers just in time for the holiday

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Water is being restored to customers in Williamsburg after a water main break cut some people off of water for days.

Mayor Roddy Harrison tells LEX 18 they were able to lay a new pipe across the Cumberland River.

He says the process should have taken more than a week, not the 3 days they did it in. He calls it a Christmas miracle.

It’s a testament to their team effort, he said.

All customers will have normal water pressure by the morning.

The city was placed under a boil water advisory on Friday as the city completed the final steps of connecting the new pipe to their existing system.

The return of water tests will determine when the advisory could be lifted. It could come tomorrow morning or Sunday at the latest, he said.

About 1,100 customers were estimated to be without water, the mayor said.

The lack of water has been frustrating for some residents. Others have brushed it off.

“I’m 90 years old, so I was raised up rough,” said Willard Douglas, who explained he didn’t have running water growing up. “We had an outhouse outside, so I know how to handle it.”

