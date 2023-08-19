A Day of Dignity in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the heart of downtown Lexington, small gestures are making a significant impact.

The Lexington Share Center is partnering with Islamic Relief USA for a Day of Dignity.

"To be dignified means to be confident in having your basic living essentials met," said organizer Hoda Shalash.

For some, that meant the opportunity to get free dental and HIV screenings or backpacks and supplies for school.

For people like Toney, it meant a hot meal for the first time in a week.

"It helps me out getting stuff that I don't have that I could use. For things like this, we need to take advantage of it because you never know how long these free services last," he said.

People walked out with bags full of fresh produce, hygiene products, and other essentials.

Over 400 people were served.

"I got offered to come down here for a free haircut and get some fresh produce off," said Elvis impersonator Alastor King.

He said rising prices made him come down to prepare for his next tour.

"It means extremely good, especially since they are charging over 180 dollars to have it cut, trimmed, and dyed," King said.

A change to lend a helping hand to the people of Lexington.

