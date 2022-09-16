A dozen Lexington parking spaces turned into mini parks for National Parking Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Our days can get hectic, and so does the hustle and bustle of most downtown areas.

Downtown Lexington was busy on Friday afternoon, but there were fewer parking spaces than normal. Thanks to National Parking Day, about a dozen parking spaces were turned into mini parks.

"We kind of go about our days and we get busy and like you see the busy street, people just walking by," said Amelia Zachry, a writer who had one of the parking spaces. Her mission was to encourage people to look at themselves in the mirror and think about their value. Jennifer Van Ort-Hazzard is a mental health court coordinator for NAMI Lexington.

"We're not always talking about this, but this is going on in people's minds whether we're talking about it or not," said Van Ort-Hazzard.

How often do you look in the mirror and think about self-worth and value? That's their mission here.

"We wanted the whole experience," said Van Ort-Hazzard. "We wanted people to come in and experience it and have a moment in their day with self-reflection."

Participants say the purpose is to help bring the community together and to promote their craft to residents and visitors walking throughout the city.