'A huge thing for us': Amazon opens new delivery station in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Amazon has opened a new facility in Lexington.

The 141,000 square foot delivery station is located at 1180 Newtown Pike.

At the station, workers will sort, load, and unload tens of thousands of packages every day.

LEX 18

"It's the last building that touches the packages before it gets to the doorsteps of our amazing customers," senior regional manager, Clinton Caudill, said.

Amazon said it would employ hundreds of people there, and Mayor Linda Gorton said they committed to building the facility during a time of vast uncertainty.

"Amazon said we want to open a building in your city in the middle of the pandemic, so it's a huge thing for us," Gorton said.

LEX 18

According to Amazon, the Newtown Pike facility is the 4th delivery station of its kind in Kentucky and will add to the more than 18,000 people Amazon employs in the state.

The station is currently hiring.

"We're just continuing to look for that great workforce to help us continue to deliver customer packages," Caudill said.

Anyone interested in working there can go to amazon.com/apply.