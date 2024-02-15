Watch Now
'A little love bug': Family of 10-year-old killed in car crash shares his story

Posted at 7:16 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 19:24:19-05

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Brianna Coffey woke up on Tuesday morning to a call that her brother Drake Southerland had been hurt in a car crash. The 17-year-old quickly gathered her younger siblings and brought them to the hospital. Drake was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“It was the type of pain you can’t describe,” Coffey said. “Especially being the oldest you feel like you have to protect them and keep them safe so just hearing he didn't make it was heartbreaking.”

Coffey shared that Drake loved turtles, sports, and the color green. He had dreams of playing in the NFL.

“He was amazing, he was so funny,” Coffey said.

They fought like any siblings would but she still says Drake was her best friend.

He recalled a family Christmas Card photo shoot where he kept asking to take a photo with just Brianna.

“Just a little lovebug,” she said.

It’s a memory of her brother that like him, she’ll never forget.

