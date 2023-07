CINCINNATI, Oh. (LEX 18) — Swifties from all over are traveling to Cincinnati this weekend as Taylor Swift holds two shows for her Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium.

The fun started Friday with more than 70,000 fans in Swiftinnati and even thousands more on Saturday.

The lines for merchandise have stretched for city blocks longer than you can see, and the Queen City is the place you just had to be.

LEX 18 spoke with several fans who traveled to see her perform.