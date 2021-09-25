"A Ride to Remember" and to raise money for senior resident care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sayre Christian Village hosted their first ‘Ride to Remember’ Charity Ride + Bike and Car Show.

The fundraising event benefits the two communities at the Village, the assisted living memory care, and the reflection of life community at the Healthcare Center.

The funds will go towards paint, updated furnishings, and dementia-friendly enhancements for these two memory care communities.

Residents also had a chance to go on a motorcycle bike ride which for some it was a bucket list item.

"It's a nice filler to see these residents. It's one of their dreams or wishes to be able to come true today and in addition to raising money for our ministry," said Karen Venis, the CEO of Sayre Christian Village.

Sayre Christian Village is a non-profit and serves more than 420 residents.

Unfortunately, the weather affected the facility meeting their goal, but if you're interested in donating to "The Little Village that Could," donate online or email ehinchman@sayre.us.