"A sense of community that you don't see anywhere else": Jax Wax fosters a supportive car enthusiast community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A different kind of horsepower was on display Sunday in front of Jax Wax in Lexington as community members turned out for the store's 'Daily's and Donuts' car show.

Phillip Sexton, the owner of Jax Wax in Lexington, says you can see anything from imports to classic cars to trucks. It's an opportunity for everyone to enjoy the cars and see what's under the hood.

Car enthusiasts Terrence Rhodimer and Alexander Edinger felt that it is a space where you can ask anyone about anything when it comes to cars, even if you don't know much about them.

"It's nice to be able to ask these questions about cars," said Alexander. "And people are proud to answer."

Alexander feels like this community is something you can't find often. "And you can tell everyone here has passion, and that passion, combined with kindness, is really nice, and it creates a sense of community that you don't see anywhere else."

Jax Wax Lexington holds this event on either the second or third Sunday of each month, depending on the weather. They expect to grow larger every time.

