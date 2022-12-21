AAA Bluegrass suggests emergency car kits ahead of this week's winter surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winter weather is just around the corner. Thursday and through the holiday weekend, temperatures are expected to drop and ice on the roads could mean more stranded cars, but there are some ways to plan. The first is knowing the roads. Lexington-Fayette County Director of Streets and Roads Rob Allen explains why it's important to prep now.

Allen says, "So, the importance of having a plan is so that we are able to prioritize and apply the resources where they need to go."

Allen says that they are making plans now for crews to get out and make those roadways as safe as possible. If you are traveling this week or this weekend, AAA Bluegrass has some good tips to keep in mind.

AAA Bluegrass Spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins says, "Make sure that you have a winter emergency kit in your vehicle at all times."

The most common reasons people get stranded are failed car batteries or tires. Before you head out, AAA Bluegrass suggests checking your car's battery, monitoring tire pressure and tire tread, and having an emergency kit handy, in case you get stuck.

LEX 18

Weaver Hawkins says, "We saw that last, actually around new year’s, last year. There were folks stranded out on the interstate for quite a period of time."

With this week’s ice and snow expected, an emergency kit with warm clothes, reflective wear so you can be seen, plenty of food and snacks, and something to help with ice and tire traction are recommended in case you are in an emergency on the road.

LEX 18

Weaver Hawkins says, "You don't know when it's going to occur, that's why I say, you know, you should have a basic emergency kit in your vehicle all year round. When winter comes, you want to add to that some of the things that we use in the ice and the snow."

This time of year, more people are expected to be on the roads. Whether it's for holiday travel, last minute shopping, or your regular commutes, AAA Bluegrass says it's smart to plan your drives ahead of time if you can. Lexington-Fayette County's director of streets and roads says crews are heading out tomorrow night and will continue laying salt Friday and as needed.

Allen says, "Give us time to work with this. Unfortunately, temperatures aren't expected to rise above freezing until Monday. So, it's gonna be with us for a couple of days. And that extreme cold, there's nothing worse than being in a ditch waiting on a wrecker when the windshield is minus 21."

Find ways to plan ahead and stay safe during this week's winter surge.