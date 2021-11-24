AAA shares travel trips ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

(LEX 18) — The Thanksgiving travel rush is underway as millions of Americans plan to hit the road and the air.

AAA says more than four million people will fly to their destination, bringing air travel close to pre-pandemic levels. But it's not only airports that could be busy the rest of the week.

Drivers need to be prepared for an uptick in road traffic, according to AAA. They estimate more than 48 million people will be driving for the holiday weekend.

The best time to travel is after 9 p.m. Wednesday, before 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday mornings, and before noon Saturday and Sunday, according to INRIX.

Keep in mind, some cities have worse holiday traffic than others, including Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, New York, and Washington D.C.

As for flying, AAA says it will be smart to arrive at the airport early. For domestic travel, they suggest two hours before your plane takes off.

Good news if you’re flying out of Blue Grass Airport this morning — this is what the security line looks like now. ✈️



It’s been smooth going all morning long on what’s expected to be a busy Thanksgiving travel day. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/wiLfLehI0i — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) November 24, 2021

Also: don't forget your mask! Face coverings are still required inside all U.S. airports and on other forms of transportation like trains.

It is always suggested to formulate a Plan B in case your flight gets delayed or canceled.