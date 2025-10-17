AAA urges drivers to protect roadside workers on National Move Over Day

(LEX 18) — Saturday marks National Move Over Day, a reminder for drivers to comply with Kentucky's Move Over law as roadside workers face deadly dangers daily.

Roadside workers, including law enforcement officers, first responders, construction crews, utility workers, municipal workers, and tow truck operators, risk their lives while working mere feet away from fast-moving traffic. Their roles are diverse, but their contributions are vital to the safety and functionality of communities across Kentucky.

According to a release, AAA and traffic safety partners around the country are recognizing National Move Over Day on Saturday, Oct. 18, to raise awareness of the dangers roadside workers face and to promote compliance with Kentucky's Move Over law, which was strengthened in 2024 to include not only roadside workers, but also disabled passenger vehicles displaying emergency signals on the side of the road.

National Move Over Day aims to remind drivers to be on the lookout for roadside workers year-round, but especially as the days are shorter and darkness comes earlier. Recent traffic crash analysis by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety indicates that more than 75% of all roadside fatalities occur after dark.