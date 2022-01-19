AARP Tax Assistance Program returns to Lexington Public Library

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Public Library announced Wednesday that appointments can now be made for the AARP tax assistance program.

The resource returned after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The library's Eastside and Tates Creek branches will host the tax program. To make an appointment call AARP directly at 859-428-7437, Monday- Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m

AARP tax assistance is offered free of charge and by appointment only on a first-come, first-served basis. AARP will provide taxpayers with detailed instructions when they call to set up their appointment.

“We are thrilled to resume our partnership with AARP and provide this valuable service for the community,” said Lexington Public Library Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “This free program helps give taxpayers piece of mind before filing their return."

For more information about the public library and its programs visit www.lexpublib.org.