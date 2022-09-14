Abandoned bulldog found tied up, now on the road to recovery and adoption

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One dog had a close call when he was abandoned in front of the Lexington Humane Society.

Fritz, a two-year-old bulldog, was found tied up and in bad condition Saturday.

"He was found last week tied up with a shoelace outside our administration building. He had a prolapsed urethra and was bleeding profusely so we had to rush him to emergency surgery,' said Event Coordinator Katy Stoess.

After a few hard days of recovery, he's healed up and on the road to adoption.

But Stoess said this could've been worse if workers hadn't found him in time.

"It's always hard. It is never an easy thing to see how some people treat their animals. Even if they had the best intentions by bringing him to us in the middle of the night, there are better ways to go about it," said Stoess.

Now sporting the name "Fritz" after noticing he had a striking resemblance to the newest hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, staff posted about his journey on social media, catching the attention of hundreds of potential forever homes.

"We had about 10 applications on him. We cut off the applications at 20."

If you would like to adopt Fritz, you can head to the Lexington Humane Society's website to fill out an application form to be put on the list of potential adoptees.