Abortion remains banned in Kentucky, state Supreme Court to hear case in November

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has denied a request to take an emergency review of a lower court's decision that allowed Kentucky's trigger law, which bans nearly all abortions in all but life-threatening cases, to remain in effect.

Abortions will remain illegal in most cases. However, the state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on whether abortion should remain banned in Kentucky on November 15, 2022.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood sued the state over Kentucky's trigger law that went into effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. They argue it violates the rights to privacy, bodily autonomy, and self-determination guaranteed by the Kentucky Constitution.

A lower court issued a temporary injunction on the trigger law, allowing abortions to continue. A state appeals court then reversed that decision as well as a separate six-week abortion ban at the request of Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

My statement on continuing to defend Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat law: pic.twitter.com/nHgbNqbauH — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 2, 2022

In a statement, leaders from Planned Parenthood and the ACLU say the decision to keep the bans in effect put "nearly a million people's health care in jeopardy."

"Abortion is not only health care but also a critical individual freedom," they say in their statement. "Make no mistake: abortion bans result in tragic health outcomes and are a form of control over our bodies. Despite this setback, the fight continues. We will proceed with our case to restore and protect reproductive freedom in Kentucky. Politicians and the government should never have the authority to force a person to remain pregnant against their will."