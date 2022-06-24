Abortion-rights protesters gather in Lexington courthouse Plaza

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A few hundred abortion-rights protesters gathered at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza in Lexington Friday night showing their opposition to the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Bans off Lexington and Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates have gathered in downtown Lexington to protest the overturning of Roe V. Wade. pic.twitter.com/Y6htfaJ5t6 — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) June 24, 2022

Speakers at the event called on protesters to not give up the fight for women’s rights and to vote for lawmakers supportive of abortion rights.

