Abortion-rights protesters gather in Lexington courthouse Plaza

Posted at 6:52 PM, Jun 24, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A few hundred abortion-rights protesters gathered at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza in Lexington Friday night showing their opposition to the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Speakers at the event called on protesters to not give up the fight for women’s rights and to vote for lawmakers supportive of abortion rights.

