AC unit repairs in cars skyrocket as the temps rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The hot weather isn't just tough on AC units inside homes, it is also taking a toll on cars.

The recent rise in weather temperatures has led to a spike in car AC repairs.

"The heat of the summer is actually one of the worst times for a vehicle," said mechanic Kenny Parks at Mitch's Auto Repair.

He works solo at Mitch's and said he's been slammed the past week repairing AC units.

But, ongoing supply chain issues are causing extended repair times.

"Some AC parts are hard to get. And sometimes I am having to wait a week to get a part. I've had to wait actually a month for a blend door motor for a Honda."

Parks estimates the price of Freon is up about 300 percent nationwide, potentially adding to the repair costs for your AC system.

"You could be looking between 900 and 1800 dollars to repair that ac system."

Parks said drivers can avoid the hefty price tag by doing scheduled maintenance.