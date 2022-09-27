Watch Now
Academy Sports + Outdoors opens first store in Lexington

Courtesy: Academy Sports + Outdoors
(LEX 18) — Academy Sports + Outdoors, a full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, announced the opening of its first Lexington store in South Park Shopping Center on Nicholasville Road.

The approximately 80,000 square-foot store offers an assortment of sports and outdoors merchandise.

Academy will host grand opening festivities Friday, Sep. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2. There will be deals, giveaways, activations by brands sold at Academy, food truck samples, and appearances by UK basketballplayers and alumnus.

The Lexington location becomes the sixth Academy store in Kentucky.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is located at 3220 Nicholasville Rd. #185.

