Accident on New Circle inner loop leaves one driver with life-threatening injuries, road shut down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 6:15 p.m. a Lexington Police Officer reported driving on the inner loop of New Circle Road when a white BMW traveling on the inner loop's view became obstructed by a tarp-like thing.

The driver lost control and drove into the embankment and was then ejected from his car.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

New Circle is shut down from Woodhill to Alumni Drive for accident reconstruction.

The accident happened on New Circle prior to Alumni after the Richmond Road ramp.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.