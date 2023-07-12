Accident on New Circle involving semi-truck, roadway reopened

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington officials say that around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday a semi-truck carrying a skylift was unable to clear the RJ Corman overpass, crashing into it.

The skylift struck the overpass on West New Circle just past North Broadway, causing it to stop.

A passenger car following behind crashed into the stopped semi.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Robert Towing is on the scene to remove the semi.

According to officials, the roadway has reopened.