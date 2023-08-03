Accused Lexington serial rapist now facing Louisville charge

A man facing multiple counts of rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, and kidnapping of adults in Lexington is now facing a new charge in Louisville.

George Wayne Aldridge, 53, of Lawrenceburg was indicted last week on a count of first-degree rape in Jefferson County, according to court records.

Aldridge was identified as a suspect in the Lexington case after the use of forensic genetic genealogy, a relatively new DNA technology.

The Louisville count is tied to a rape that happened in 2005, according to court records.