Accused Lexington serial rapist now facing Louisville charge

George Wayne Aldridge
Fayette County Detention Center
Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03

A man facing multiple counts of rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, and kidnapping of adults in Lexington is now facing a new charge in Louisville.

George Wayne Aldridge, 53, of Lawrenceburg was indicted last week on a count of first-degree rape in Jefferson County, according to court records.

Aldridge was identified as a suspect in the Lexington case after the use of forensic genetic genealogy, a relatively new DNA technology.

The Louisville count is tied to a rape that happened in 2005, according to court records.

