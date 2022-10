LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Acoustic Jam 2022 is taking place at Lexington Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 7.

The lineup includes Parker McCollum, Randy Houser, Parmalee, Kameron Marlowe, Jackson Dean, Ashley Cooke, and Elvie Shane.

Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 28 at at Ticketmaster.com.

More information can be found here.