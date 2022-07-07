'Act of pure evil': Governor Beshear honors Floyd County fallen officers, condemns alleged shooter

(LEX 18) — The Floyd County shooting, in which several officers were killed and injured, is Kentucky's deadliest incident for law enforcement in nearly 100 years, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

Three officers and a K-9 were killed in the line of duty on June 30th. Others were hurt.

“Please continue to think about Capt. Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, and Officer Jacob Chaffins," said Beshear. "They will never be forgotten.”

On Thursday, Beshear called for a tough punishment for the alleged shooter.

"This is a person who committed an act of pure evil - that was waiting and stockpiling to, I believe, kill as many people as he could," said Beshear. "This person will never get out of prison. I believe [this person] will be convicted. And I hope the sentencing sends a very strong message."

Beshear also emphasized the importance of denouncing violent people and violent acts.

"I don't know about this individual, but we see these anti-government, faux militia, domestic terrorist groups that pose such a risk to whether it's law enforcement or the rest of America," said Beshear. "We've got to ensure that we never lift those folks up, that we never glorify acts like this."

Beshear did not spend much time addressing the alleged shooter. Instead, he focused on honoring each of the fallen officers and encouraged Kentucky to lift up their families.

"I met with each of these families to bring them the Kentucky flag, which we've begun doing, and to let them know that all Kentuckians stand with them," said Beshear. "Not just today in their moments of grief, but our commitment and that community's commitment - the state's commitment - is to be with those families."