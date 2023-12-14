Activate Games offering dynamic tests of the body and mind

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Once winter hits, outdoor activities typically hibernate for a few months, which may make it harder for some people to stay active.

Even indoor exercise can get cumbersome.

If you’re looking for a dynamic, entertaining way to stimulate yourself, Activate Games in Lexington’s Hamburg neighborhood may be up your alley.

While pretty easy to miss on the outside, blending into the backdrop of shops in Hamburg Pavilion, stepping through the doors opens up a new world of interactivity.

It's what Activate leaders call an active gaming experience.

“When you get in here. You’re going to be playing a bunch of live-action physical games. You get 75 minutes. You can play as many games as you like,” Activate general manager Blake Morris said.

Those games are dispersed amongst eight micro arenas: Mega Grid, Push, Arena, Climb, Laser, Hoops, Hide and Trench.

Each zone has its unique foundation of the game, with several challenges to try to beat.

There are hundreds of levels for guests to test themselves physically and mentally.

“People love coming back and working up the ranks and making progress on all the new levels. Some people use it as their workout. Instead of going to the gym, they come here,” Morris said.

“If you want to go at a slow pace, you can, but if you really want to get after it and break a sweat, you can definitely do that too.”

Activate is still relatively new, at least in the U.S.

The concept was created in Canada, with the first spot in the states opening in Louisville in 2019.

Lexington is one of nine Activate spots in the country, with the business expected to double that number going into the new year.

Morris and his team have enjoyed introducing central Kentucky to Activate Games and hope the holidays will bring even more people in, ready to break a sweat.

“We get all sorts of people coming in during the holidays bringing their family and friends, so we’re looking forward to that,” Morris said.

“When people come here, they’re experiencing something brand new they’ve never experienced before.”

Activate Games is located at 2312 Sir Barton Way in Lexington.

If you want to learn more about all the games and experiences they offer, click here.

