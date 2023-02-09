Watch Now
Police: Man hurt after shots fired call near McDonald's on Elkhorn Road in Lexington

We're monitoring an active police presence at the McDonald's on Elkhorn Road, near Winchester Road and I-75. Police have taped off an area around the restaurant.
Posted at 4:09 PM, Feb 09, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say they found a man injured near the McDonald's on Elkhorn Road in Lexington.

Around 3:00 p.m. Thursday, police say officers responded to 2100 Elkhorn Road for a call of shots fired.

Police found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. Officers did not specify how the man was injured.

Police say that all involved parties have been located but would not confirm if anyone is in custody. A person of interest is speaking with police.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more information.

