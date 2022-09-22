Lexington police investigating homicide on Jennifer Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Jennifer Road on Thursday.

Police say shortly after noon Thursday, officers were called to the 1700 block of Jennifer Road for a person who had been shot. When officers got to the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. Police the suspect fled before officers arrived.

LEX 18

The Fayette County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.