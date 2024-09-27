Watch Now
Actress Maggie Smith, star of stage, film and 'Downton Abbey,' has died at 89

LONDON (AP) — Maggie Smith, who won an Oscar for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” in 1969 and won new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in “Downton Abbey,” has died at 89.

Smith's publicist announced the news Friday.

She was frequently rated the preeminent British actress of a generation which included Vanessa Redgrave and Judi Dench.

“Jean Brodie” brought her the Academy Award for best actress in 1969.

Smith added a supporting actress Oscar for “California Suite” in 1978.

