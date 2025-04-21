Adair County Public Schools mourns loss of student killed in crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Adair County Public Schools says one of its students was killed in a crash Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post, the district announced that Adair County Middle School 8th-grader Skyler Huckaby lost his life in a car crash early Sunday morning.

"Our entire school community is grieving this tremendous loss. Skyler was a bright and kind student, well-loved by classmates, teachers, and staff," wrote Superintendent Jason Faulkner. "His presence in our halls brought energy and joy, and his absence will be profoundly felt by all who knew him."

The statement goes on to say the district's thoughts and prayers are with Skyler's family and loved ones during this time. "We ask the community keep them in your prayers as they navigate the days ahead."

The Adair Middle School will have grief counselors and support staff available for students and employees in the coming days. Faulkner wrote that he encourages anyone who is struggling to reach out.

We will update you once we learn more.